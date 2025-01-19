Trump's Second Term Sparks Controversy and Change

Donald Trump, ahead of his second presidential term, encounters controversy as his administration reconsiders immigration raids due to leaked information, according to former ICE director Tom Homan.

In a confidential document, Germany's ambassador warns of Trump's potential to erode U.S. legal and media independence, hinting at an increased role for tech companies under Trump's regime. Biden plans to support disadvantaged communities before Trump's anticipated infrastructure spending surge.

Protests against Trump's policies marked his return to Washington for a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally,' reflecting public dissent and concern over impending administrative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)