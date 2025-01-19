Trump's Second Term Sparks Controversy and Change
As Donald Trump prepares for his second term as U.S. President, his administration faces criticism and uncertainty. Plans are in motion to reshape government, impacting immigration, technology, and education. Protests erupt as Trump seeks to redefine constitutional norms amidst widespread national and global concerns.
Donald Trump, ahead of his second presidential term, encounters controversy as his administration reconsiders immigration raids due to leaked information, according to former ICE director Tom Homan.
In a confidential document, Germany's ambassador warns of Trump's potential to erode U.S. legal and media independence, hinting at an increased role for tech companies under Trump's regime. Biden plans to support disadvantaged communities before Trump's anticipated infrastructure spending surge.
Protests against Trump's policies marked his return to Washington for a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally,' reflecting public dissent and concern over impending administrative changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stars and Icons Honored: Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony
New Orleans Rebounds After Attack and Biden's Environmental Agenda Takes Shape
Giorgia Meloni Strengthens Ties with Trump Ahead of Biden Meeting
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Meets Biden Amidst Electoral Controversy
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden