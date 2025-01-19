Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Sparks Controversy and Change

As Donald Trump prepares for his second term as U.S. President, his administration faces criticism and uncertainty. Plans are in motion to reshape government, impacting immigration, technology, and education. Protests erupt as Trump seeks to redefine constitutional norms amidst widespread national and global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:27 IST
Trump's Second Term Sparks Controversy and Change
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, ahead of his second presidential term, encounters controversy as his administration reconsiders immigration raids due to leaked information, according to former ICE director Tom Homan.

In a confidential document, Germany's ambassador warns of Trump's potential to erode U.S. legal and media independence, hinting at an increased role for tech companies under Trump's regime. Biden plans to support disadvantaged communities before Trump's anticipated infrastructure spending surge.

Protests against Trump's policies marked his return to Washington for a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally,' reflecting public dissent and concern over impending administrative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025