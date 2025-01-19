Left Menu

BJP MLA Clashes Over Leadership: Yatnal's Fiery Remarks

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticized B Y Vijayendra's potential leadership, urging former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to focus on party affairs rather than his son's career. Yatnal, backed by Ramesh Jarkiholi, remains defiant, highlighting dynastic politics as a pressing issue within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:46 IST
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has intensified his criticism of B Y Vijayendra's potential role as BJP state president, underscoring alleged family-centric politics within the state party hierarchy. Yatnal calls for former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to redirect his focus from his son to strengthening party unity.

Yatnal has been vocal in asserting Vijayendra's ineligibility for the leadership position, citing past controversies involving Vijayendra and his father. He refers to Congress leader B K Hariprasad's allegations of forgery, reinforcing his stance by urging the party's central leadership to address the matter seriously.

Despite receiving notices from BJP leadership, Yatnal continues his campaign alongside fellow BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, calling for action against alleged dynastic politics to maintain the party's integrity. Vijayendra, meanwhile, remains confident, dismissing Yatnal's remarks with a blessing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

