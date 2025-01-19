Samajwadi Party Demands Fairness in Milkipur Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party has raised concerns in Milkipur by demanding the removal of three police station officials ahead of the bypolls. They accuse the officers of harassing supporters with false cases.

SP state president Shyam Lal Paal sought the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, requesting the ousting of SHOs from Kumarganj, Inayatnagar, and Khandasa stations.

The party claims that these officials have been falsely implicating SP workers. Allegations include detaining party workers all day and releasing them late at night, as stated by SP's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

