Samajwadi Party Demands Fairness in Milkipur Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party has called for the removal of three police station officials in Milkipur, accusing them of harassing its supporters with fake cases. This plea comes ahead of the bypolls scheduled for February 5. A letter has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:38 IST
The Samajwadi Party has raised concerns in Milkipur by demanding the removal of three police station officials ahead of the bypolls. They accuse the officers of harassing supporters with false cases.

SP state president Shyam Lal Paal sought the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, requesting the ousting of SHOs from Kumarganj, Inayatnagar, and Khandasa stations.

The party claims that these officials have been falsely implicating SP workers. Allegations include detaining party workers all day and releasing them late at night, as stated by SP's Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

