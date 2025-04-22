Left Menu

Jammu Shutdown: United Stand Against Pahalgam Terror

In response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, several Jammu organizations, including political and trade bodies, have called for a complete shutdown to protest. The attack claimed 26 lives, igniting widespread condemnation and demands for swift action against the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Jammu witnessed a united call for a bandh on Wednesday, orchestrated by multiple organizations, including the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The protest is a response to a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a popular meadow near south Kashmir's Pahalgam town, marks the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Victims included two foreigners and two locals. Organizations joining the bandh include the Transporters' Association, Jammu Bar Association, and the Congress party.

JCCI President Arun Gupta emphasized the bandh as a symbolic protest against the targeting of innocent tourists. He urged government action and appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders to ensure justice. Political figures across the spectrum condemned the incident and demanded accountability for the terrorist actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

