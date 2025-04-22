Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Implement Tailored Smartphone Policies Following Court Directive

The Delhi Directorate of Education has ordered schools to devise clear smartphone usage policies, following a ruling by the Delhi High Court. While acknowledging technology's role in education, the court emphasized a balanced approach to manage distractions. Schools must work with stakeholders to promote digital responsibility and maintain learning focus.

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has mandated all schools within the capital to establish clear guidelines on students' smartphone usage during school hours.

This directive follows an order on April 17 from the Delhi High Court, which addressed a case involving smartphone misuse at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dwarka.

The court highlighted the ineffectiveness of current guidelines and recommended a balanced approach, recognizing the necessity of technology in education while cautioning against distractions.

Emphasizing a practical approach, the court noted that while smartphones are integral for communication and safety, their use in schools requires careful management to avoid interfering with classroom learning.

Subsequently, the Directorate instructed schools to draft smartphone policies tailored to their unique needs, developed with input from parents and teachers.

The goal is to foster responsible digital behavior while evolving technologically and maintaining school discipline and concentration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

