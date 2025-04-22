Left Menu

Diplomacy Amidst Drones: The Ukrainian Conflict's Turning Point?

The Ukrainian conflict sees no current resolution as Russian drones hit Odesa and glide bombs strike Zaporizhzhia. As diplomatic talks in London unfold, Ukraine maintains a staunch stance on territorial integrity. With US and European delegates meeting, the potential for a breakthrough in peace negotiations remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian drones launched a severe assault on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, while glide bombs targeted Zaporizhzhia, escalating tensions. Local authorities, on Tuesday, reported fresh violence as peace negotiations face hurdles.

Diplomatic discussions in London involving Ukrainian, British, French, and US officials, including US envoy Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, stirred hope amidst ongoing hostilities. Despite deep-seated enmity stemming from Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, the possibility of a diplomatic resolution garners international attention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised caution, highlighting complexities in achieving a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks unconditional cessation of hostilities, maintaining a non-negotiable stance on Crimea's sovereignty. Tactical deliberations continue as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

