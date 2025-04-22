Diplomacy Amidst Drones: The Ukrainian Conflict's Turning Point?

Russian drones launched a severe assault on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, while glide bombs targeted Zaporizhzhia, escalating tensions. Local authorities, on Tuesday, reported fresh violence as peace negotiations face hurdles.

Diplomatic discussions in London involving Ukrainian, British, French, and US officials, including US envoy Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, stirred hope amidst ongoing hostilities. Despite deep-seated enmity stemming from Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, the possibility of a diplomatic resolution garners international attention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised caution, highlighting complexities in achieving a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks unconditional cessation of hostilities, maintaining a non-negotiable stance on Crimea's sovereignty. Tactical deliberations continue as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)