Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

World leaders, such as US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 fatalities.

President Trump described the attack as 'deeply disturbing' and assured India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the United States' unwavering support in the fight against terrorism. Russian President Putin sent condolences and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, occurred near Pahalgam, known for its scenic beauty, and led to Prime Minister Modi cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit to return to India. The international community, including Israel and the UAE, offered their condolences and support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

