TikTok Ban Tussle: Trump's Balancing Act on Data Security and Ownership

A significant impasse emerged as President-elect Donald Trump considered the future of TikTok in the U.S., signaling a possible concession to Chinese ownership if American data security could be guaranteed. Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz conveyed Trump's openness to such a move on CNN.

TikTok's operation ceased for its 170 million American users following a legal prohibition over fears of data misuse by Chinese entities. Trump, slated to assume office imminently, is inclined to provide a temporary relief of 90 days for TikTok to rectify security lapses.

This decision, however, faced criticism from prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who suggested Trump might enforce the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations. Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts questioned the legality of any ban postponements.

(With inputs from agencies.)