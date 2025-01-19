Left Menu

TikTok Ban Tussle: Trump's Balancing Act on Data Security and Ownership

President-elect Donald Trump is considering allowing Chinese ownership of TikTok if American users' data is safeguarded. The app's use ceased for 170 American users due to a new law over data misuse concerns. Trump might grant a 90-day reprieve to ensure data safety changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant impasse emerged as President-elect Donald Trump considered the future of TikTok in the U.S., signaling a possible concession to Chinese ownership if American data security could be guaranteed. Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz conveyed Trump's openness to such a move on CNN.

TikTok's operation ceased for its 170 million American users following a legal prohibition over fears of data misuse by Chinese entities. Trump, slated to assume office imminently, is inclined to provide a temporary relief of 90 days for TikTok to rectify security lapses.

This decision, however, faced criticism from prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who suggested Trump might enforce the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations. Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts questioned the legality of any ban postponements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

