Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Koothattukulam Amid Abduction Allegations

The CPI(M) in Kerala has denied allegations of abducting councillor Kala Raju during a no-confidence motion at the Koothattukulam Municipality. The Congress accuses the ruling party of orchestrating the abduction, while CPI(M) claims the Congress was responsible. Tensions have risen, prompting police investigations and public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:10 IST
Political Drama Unfolds in Koothattukulam Amid Abduction Allegations
Councillor
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Kerala's Koothattukulam Municipality as CPI(M) faced accusations of abducting their own councillor, Kala Raju, during a crucial no-confidence motion against the ruling party.

CPI(M) officials denied these claims, blaming the Congress for orchestrating the abduction to create political unrest and confusion.

The incident has sparked considerable controversy, leading to police investigations and multiple cases being filed as both parties exchange allegations amidst rising political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025