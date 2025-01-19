Political Drama Unfolds in Koothattukulam Amid Abduction Allegations
The CPI(M) in Kerala has denied allegations of abducting councillor Kala Raju during a no-confidence motion at the Koothattukulam Municipality. The Congress accuses the ruling party of orchestrating the abduction, while CPI(M) claims the Congress was responsible. Tensions have risen, prompting police investigations and public outcry.
Tensions escalated in Kerala's Koothattukulam Municipality as CPI(M) faced accusations of abducting their own councillor, Kala Raju, during a crucial no-confidence motion against the ruling party.
CPI(M) officials denied these claims, blaming the Congress for orchestrating the abduction to create political unrest and confusion.
The incident has sparked considerable controversy, leading to police investigations and multiple cases being filed as both parties exchange allegations amidst rising political tension.
