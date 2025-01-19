Political Drama Unfolds in Koothattukulam Amid Abduction Allegations

Tensions escalated in Kerala's Koothattukulam Municipality as CPI(M) faced accusations of abducting their own councillor, Kala Raju, during a crucial no-confidence motion against the ruling party.

CPI(M) officials denied these claims, blaming the Congress for orchestrating the abduction to create political unrest and confusion.

The incident has sparked considerable controversy, leading to police investigations and multiple cases being filed as both parties exchange allegations amidst rising political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)