Trump's TikTok Dilemma: Balancing Security and Ownership

President-elect Donald Trump is allegedly open to continued Chinese ownership of the popular social media app TikTok, provided that the data of American users is securely stored within the United States, according to incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The app, which was banned effective Sunday, is at the center of a tug-of-war due to concerns about data misuse by Chinese authorities. Trump's team seeks to 'save TikTok' with potential solutions like establishing 'firewalls' to protect data.

However, prominent Republicans remain divided. House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated a preference for a full divestiture from the Chinese parent company ByteDance, while GOP Senators argue that there is no legal basis for extending the ban's effective date.

