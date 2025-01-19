Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Gaza Reconstruction with India's Support

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Sunday, prompting Palestine's envoy in India to urge the international community to fully implement the agreement. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charged with affairs at the Palestine Embassy in India, specifically called for India's assistance in Gaza's reconstruction.

The envoy emphasized the need for international attention to the complex technical aspects of the ceasefire deal, which aims to end 15 months of conflict and includes the release of Israeli hostages. The agreement, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, is set to unfold in three stages over six weeks.

Abu Jazer highlighted India's historical role in humanitarian efforts worldwide and urged it to continue its support. He also stressed that a political solution is essential for lasting peace in the region, advocating for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)