Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Gaza Reconstruction with India's Support

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been enacted, and Palestine's envoy in India calls for international cooperation to ensure its full implementation. The envoy seeks India's aid for Gaza's reconstruction, while stressing a political solution is necessary for lasting peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:40 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Gaza Reconstruction with India's Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Sunday, prompting Palestine's envoy in India to urge the international community to fully implement the agreement. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charged with affairs at the Palestine Embassy in India, specifically called for India's assistance in Gaza's reconstruction.

The envoy emphasized the need for international attention to the complex technical aspects of the ceasefire deal, which aims to end 15 months of conflict and includes the release of Israeli hostages. The agreement, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, is set to unfold in three stages over six weeks.

Abu Jazer highlighted India's historical role in humanitarian efforts worldwide and urged it to continue its support. He also stressed that a political solution is essential for lasting peace in the region, advocating for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025