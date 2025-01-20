Left Menu

Delhi's Election Drama Intensifies: Accusations, Development Debates, and a Padayatra Delay

Sandeep Dikshit emphasized Congress' development agenda amid the election ruckus in Delhi, refuting BJP-AAP conflicts over alleged incidents involving Kejriwal. Rahul Gandhi's planned padayatra is postponed. Allegations from AAP link BJP candidate to a potential attack on Kejriwal, stirring controversy ahead of February polls.

In the political landscape of Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced the focus on development for the assembly elections, distancing his party from the recent BJP-AAP controversies following an incident involving AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Dikshit criticized the BJP and AAP for being embroiled in self-created issues and emphasized Congress' commitment to developmental discussions.

Dikshit, representative from New Delhi constituency, pointed out, 'We ask to discuss development; other parties shy away from it.' Meanwhile, Congress' Rahul Gandhi faces delays in his padayatra, now set to resume post-January 26 due to unforeseen hurdles. His participation is expected to bolster Congress' developmental narrative.

The election fray intensified as AAP's Atishi accused BJP's candidate Parvesh Verma of association with individuals accused of plotting against Kejriwal. Verma refuted the claims, countering AAP's accusations and alleging possible misdirection by Kejriwal during the incident. With elections on February 5, the New Delhi seat sees Kejriwal, Verma, and Dikshit locked in a tense three-way contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

