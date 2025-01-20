Left Menu

Taliban's Call to Open Doors of Education for Afghan Girls Gains Strength

The Taliban's acting deputy foreign minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, called on leadership to lift education bans on Afghan girls. Highlighting a clash with Islamic Sharia law, Stanekzai's comments mark significant internal criticism of the policy, which continues to isolate the Taliban internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:43 IST
Taliban's Call to Open Doors of Education for Afghan Girls Gains Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant challenge to Taliban policy, acting deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai urged the group's leadership to open schools for Afghan girls, contradicting a stance that has hampered the administration's global relations.

Stanekzai, notable for leading negotiation efforts in Doha prior to the U.S. withdrawal, emphasized that the exclusion of girls from education is inconsistent with Islamic Sharia law. He referenced historical openness to education for both genders during the Prophet Muhammad's time.

The call for change has highlighted internal disagreement within the Taliban and drawn widespread criticism. Western diplomats maintain that any international recognition of the Taliban hinges on policy changes regarding women's education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025