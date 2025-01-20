Taliban's Call to Open Doors of Education for Afghan Girls Gains Strength

In a significant challenge to Taliban policy, acting deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai urged the group's leadership to open schools for Afghan girls, contradicting a stance that has hampered the administration's global relations.

Stanekzai, notable for leading negotiation efforts in Doha prior to the U.S. withdrawal, emphasized that the exclusion of girls from education is inconsistent with Islamic Sharia law. He referenced historical openness to education for both genders during the Prophet Muhammad's time.

The call for change has highlighted internal disagreement within the Taliban and drawn widespread criticism. Western diplomats maintain that any international recognition of the Taliban hinges on policy changes regarding women's education.

