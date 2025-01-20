Left Menu

Vijay Stands with Farmers: Opposing Parandur Airport Project

Actor-politician Vijay pledged support to farmers protesting against the Parandur airport project, criticizing the DMK government for its stance. He launched his political movement 'Kala Arasiyal' from Parandur, emphasizing the protection of natural resources over development that destroys farmlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:29 IST
Vijay Stands with Farmers: Opposing Parandur Airport Project
Schipol airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay has announced his support for the farmers protesting against the proposed airport project at Parandur, critiquing the ruling DMK government for its involvement. The Tamil Nadu government's stance on development projects, according to Vijay, contradicts its previous opposition to similar initiatives.

Addressing a crowd from an open van, Vijay launched his political initiative 'Kala Arasiyal' from Parandur, emphasizing the importance of protecting natural resources. He voiced concerns about the impact of the project on farmlands and waterbodies and urged state and central governments to reconsider.

Vijay's visit to Podavur attracted significant public interest and comes amidst criticism for his previous lack of active involvement in ground-level issues. The protest against the Parandur airport, led by a local committee, has been ongoing for over two years, advocating for agriculture over industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025