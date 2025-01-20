Vijay Stands with Farmers: Opposing Parandur Airport Project

Actor-politician Vijay has announced his support for the farmers protesting against the proposed airport project at Parandur, critiquing the ruling DMK government for its involvement. The Tamil Nadu government's stance on development projects, according to Vijay, contradicts its previous opposition to similar initiatives.

Addressing a crowd from an open van, Vijay launched his political initiative 'Kala Arasiyal' from Parandur, emphasizing the importance of protecting natural resources. He voiced concerns about the impact of the project on farmlands and waterbodies and urged state and central governments to reconsider.

Vijay's visit to Podavur attracted significant public interest and comes amidst criticism for his previous lack of active involvement in ground-level issues. The protest against the Parandur airport, led by a local committee, has been ongoing for over two years, advocating for agriculture over industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)