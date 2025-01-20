Left Menu

Memefest in Delhi Elections: Political Jibes and AI Campaigns

The Delhi Assembly election has turned into a digital memefest with leading parties BJP, AAP, and Congress sparring through satirical posters and AI-generated videos. Each party delivers sharp criticisms and humorous portrayals, capturing voters' attention as the February polls approach, with AI content regulation emerging as a key topic.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly election campaign has evolved into an online spectacle, with major political parties—BJP, AAP, and Congress—engaging voters through satirical content and AI-generated videos.

The BJP began by dubbing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as 'Ghoshna Mantri,' prompting AAP to retort with labels like 'Gali Baaja Party.' AAP's Kalkaji candidate, Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, finds himself at the center of the party's criticism due to controversial remarks aimed at Chief Minister Atishi.

Congress, aiming to recover after previous electoral defeats, has unveiled its own satirical memes and AI videos targeting the BJP. Amidst the digital theatrics, the Election Commission has requested political parties to label such materials as 'AI-generated' ahead of the elections, scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

