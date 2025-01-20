Left Menu

Global Visions: A 2024 Electoral Conference

The Election Commission is hosting an international conference on global election management in anticipation of 2024. The event will discuss contemporary poll management and future election perspectives, involving 30 representatives from 13 countries. It kicks off with a keynote speech by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

In preparation for its 76th anniversary, the Election Commission is set to convene an international conference focused on election management strategies for the year 2024. This two-day event, titled 'Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Takeaway for EMBs,' will draw representatives from 13 diverse nations.

The conference comes in the wake of significant global electoral activities, with over 70 countries, covering nearly half the world's population, having conducted polls last year. The event aims to explore key contemporary and future-facing elements of election management, offering a platform for sharing insights and strategies.

Participating countries include Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, and Uzbekistan, among others. The event commences with a keynote address by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Sessions will delve into the various aspects of efficient election management strategies as the EC reflects on its storied history since its establishment on January 25, 1950, mere hours before India became a republic.

