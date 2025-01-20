Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann Rallies for AAP in Delhi: A Call for Future Security

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rallied support for AAP's candidate in Delhi's Model Town Assembly, emphasizing Arvind Kejriwal's achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, electricity, and water. He warned that BJP governance would halt these benefits and criticized their financial promises. Delhi's assembly polls are set for February 5.

In a fervent appeal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in Delhi's Model Town Assembly on Monday.

Mann lauded former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's contributions to healthcare, infrastructure, and essential services, arguing that these have significantly benefited the general public.

He cautioned that a BJP victory in Delhi would reverse these advancements, while questioning the credibility of BJP's financial promises in their poll manifesto amidst upcoming assembly elections.

