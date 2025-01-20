Bhagwant Mann Rallies for AAP in Delhi: A Call for Future Security

In a fervent appeal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in Delhi's Model Town Assembly on Monday.

Mann lauded former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's contributions to healthcare, infrastructure, and essential services, arguing that these have significantly benefited the general public.

He cautioned that a BJP victory in Delhi would reverse these advancements, while questioning the credibility of BJP's financial promises in their poll manifesto amidst upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)