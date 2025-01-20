Left Menu

Historic Transfer of Power: Trump's Second Inauguration

On a historic day at the White House, Joe Biden welcomed his successor, Donald Trump, marking the beginning of Trump's second presidency. Trump, who lost the 2016 election to Biden, has reclaimed leadership, defeating Kamala Harris. This event underscores the peaceful transition of power in American democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:46 IST
Historic Transfer of Power: Trump's Second Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a hallmark moment of American democracy, Joe Biden welcomed his successor, Donald Trump, back to the White House. With a simple 'Welcome home' as Trump stepped out of his vehicle, Biden embraced the traditional transition of power between presidents.

During this significant day, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted their successors, J D Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. The couples exchanged congratulatory words, symbolizing a smooth handover in the Vice Presidency.

Earlier, Trump and his team, including prominent figures like Ivanka Trump and Tim Cook, attended a service at St. John's Episcopal Church before proceeding to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony. This return to power highlights the enduring nature of democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025