Historic Transfer of Power: Trump's Second Inauguration

In a hallmark moment of American democracy, Joe Biden welcomed his successor, Donald Trump, back to the White House. With a simple 'Welcome home' as Trump stepped out of his vehicle, Biden embraced the traditional transition of power between presidents.

During this significant day, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted their successors, J D Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. The couples exchanged congratulatory words, symbolizing a smooth handover in the Vice Presidency.

Earlier, Trump and his team, including prominent figures like Ivanka Trump and Tim Cook, attended a service at St. John's Episcopal Church before proceeding to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony. This return to power highlights the enduring nature of democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)