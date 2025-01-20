Historic Transfer of Power: Trump's Second Inauguration
On a historic day at the White House, Joe Biden welcomed his successor, Donald Trump, marking the beginning of Trump's second presidency. Trump, who lost the 2016 election to Biden, has reclaimed leadership, defeating Kamala Harris. This event underscores the peaceful transition of power in American democracy.
- Country:
- United States
In a hallmark moment of American democracy, Joe Biden welcomed his successor, Donald Trump, back to the White House. With a simple 'Welcome home' as Trump stepped out of his vehicle, Biden embraced the traditional transition of power between presidents.
During this significant day, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted their successors, J D Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. The couples exchanged congratulatory words, symbolizing a smooth handover in the Vice Presidency.
Earlier, Trump and his team, including prominent figures like Ivanka Trump and Tim Cook, attended a service at St. John's Episcopal Church before proceeding to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony. This return to power highlights the enduring nature of democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Presides Over Historic Election Certification
Kamala Harris Presides Over Historic Election Certification Amid Tense Political Climate
Kamala Harris to Oversee Historical Election Certification Amid Controversy
Kamala Harris Cancels International Trip Amid California Wildfires
Kamala Harris Prepares for Final Diplomatic Tour as Vice President