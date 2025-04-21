Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India

US Vice President J D Vance landed in India on Monday for an important four-day visit. This visit comes amidst ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to resolve tariff and market access issues between the two key allies.

Vance, joined by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, their three children, and a delegation of US officials, was greeted with a ceremonial welcome. In a key meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in wide-ranging talks with the Vice President to solidify the trade pact and bolster bilateral ties.

The Vance family's itinerary includes visits to historically significant sites like Amer Fort in Jaipur and the Taj Mahal in Agra, illustrating the intersection of diplomacy and culture. The Vice President's speech at the Rajasthan International Centre will delve into the nuances of India-US relations under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)