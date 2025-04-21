Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India

US Vice President J D Vance arrives in India for a four-day visit amid ongoing trade negotiations. Accompanied by his family and senior officials, Vance will engage in bilateral talks with Indian leaders. The visit includes cultural tours in Jaipur and Agra, highlighting growing India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:06 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President J D Vance landed in India on Monday for an important four-day visit. This visit comes amidst ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to resolve tariff and market access issues between the two key allies.

Vance, joined by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, their three children, and a delegation of US officials, was greeted with a ceremonial welcome. In a key meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in wide-ranging talks with the Vice President to solidify the trade pact and bolster bilateral ties.

The Vance family's itinerary includes visits to historically significant sites like Amer Fort in Jaipur and the Taj Mahal in Agra, illustrating the intersection of diplomacy and culture. The Vice President's speech at the Rajasthan International Centre will delve into the nuances of India-US relations under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025