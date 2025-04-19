US Vice President J D Vance Embarks on Diplomatic Visit to India

US Vice President J D Vance will arrive in India for a significant four-day diplomatic visit, focusing on trade, tariffs, and bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Vance for discussions on key issues, aiming at the early finalization of a proposed trade agreement and strengthening ties.

Vance, alongside his family, will engage in cultural activities across Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, visiting landmarks such as the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and Taj Mahal. The visit underscores Vance's commitment to enhancing India-US relations, addressing structures under the current administration in a Jaipur speech.

The delegation, including senior officials from the Pentagon and the State Department, emphasizes the significance of the visit for both nations. The itinerary includes stays at India's prestigious hotels and visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites, reflecting cultural exchange and diplomatic goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)