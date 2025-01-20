Biden's Presidential Pardons: A Family Affair

President Joe Biden took decisive action on Monday by granting pardons to five family members, stating his intent was to protect them from what he described as 'baseless and politically motivated investigations.'

This group includes his brothers, James and Francis Biden, alongside James' wife, Sara, Biden's sister, Valerie, and her husband, John.

In addition, Biden announced the commuting of a life sentence for Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist imprisoned for nearly fifty years for the 1975 slayings of two FBI agents. Peltier will now serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)