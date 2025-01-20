Left Menu

Biden's Presidential Pardons: A Family Affair

President Joe Biden has pardoned five family members to shield them from political probes. The pardoned individuals include his brothers James and Francis, James' wife Sara, his sister Valerie, and her husband John. Biden also commuted activist Leonard Peltier's life sentence, moving him to home confinement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:28 IST
Biden's Presidential Pardons: A Family Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden took decisive action on Monday by granting pardons to five family members, stating his intent was to protect them from what he described as 'baseless and politically motivated investigations.'

This group includes his brothers, James and Francis Biden, alongside James' wife, Sara, Biden's sister, Valerie, and her husband, John.

In addition, Biden announced the commuting of a life sentence for Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist imprisoned for nearly fifty years for the 1975 slayings of two FBI agents. Peltier will now serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025