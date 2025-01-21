Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Immigration Orders

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders to address illegal immigration, declaring it a national emergency. These orders also label criminal cartels as terrorist organizations and seek to halt automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. Additionally, there's a suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:32 IST
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a series of decisive executive orders signed on Monday, President Donald Trump has declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. Furthermore, criminal cartels have been designated as terrorist organizations under these new measures.

The president's orders also aim to rescind automatic citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants within the United States, sparking significant debate and controversy across the nation.

Adding another layer to his immigration strategy, Trump has signed an order temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months, though the specific details of these orders have yet to be publicly released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

