Trump's Controversial Immigration Orders

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a series of decisive executive orders signed on Monday, President Donald Trump has declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. Furthermore, criminal cartels have been designated as terrorist organizations under these new measures.

The president's orders also aim to rescind automatic citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants within the United States, sparking significant debate and controversy across the nation.

Adding another layer to his immigration strategy, Trump has signed an order temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months, though the specific details of these orders have yet to be publicly released.

(With inputs from agencies.)