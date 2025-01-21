Left Menu

Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been confirmed as the US Secretary of State, marking the first Latino to hold the position. Known for his hawkish stance on China, Rubio has advocated for stronger US-India relations and proposed measures to suspend aid to Pakistan if it sponsors terrorism against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:33 IST
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, Florida's US Senator Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State, marking him as the first Latino to assume this critical role under President Donald Trump's administration.

Rubio has a well-known reputation for his tough stance on China and has emphasized the need to bolster US-India relations while proposing stringent measures against Pakistan. His push for the US-India Defence Cooperation Act signifies a strategic pivot towards countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senator Jim Risch, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed strong support for Rubio's confirmation. His qualifications and foreign policy expertise are seen as essential during an era of heightened global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025