Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India

In a landmark decision, Florida's US Senator Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State, marking him as the first Latino to assume this critical role under President Donald Trump's administration.

Rubio has a well-known reputation for his tough stance on China and has emphasized the need to bolster US-India relations while proposing stringent measures against Pakistan. His push for the US-India Defence Cooperation Act signifies a strategic pivot towards countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senator Jim Risch, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed strong support for Rubio's confirmation. His qualifications and foreign policy expertise are seen as essential during an era of heightened global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)