Trump Orders Swift Action on Death Penalty

In a move that has reignited the national debate on capital punishment, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping order on Monday, directing the attorney general to secure sufficient supplies of lethal injection drugs for state executions.

Trump criticized politicians and judges for undermining the country's legal framework on capital punishment, pointing out a significant halt in federal executions since 2021.

The Trump administration previously conducted 13 federal executions during his first term, a count surpassing that of any other modern U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)