Trump Orders Swift Action on Death Penalty
President Donald Trump signed an execution order to ensure states have sufficient lethal injection drugs. This comes amid ongoing resistance to capital punishment laws. A moratorium on federal executions has been in place since 2021, with three defendants remaining on federal death row.
In a move that has reignited the national debate on capital punishment, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping order on Monday, directing the attorney general to secure sufficient supplies of lethal injection drugs for state executions.
Trump criticized politicians and judges for undermining the country's legal framework on capital punishment, pointing out a significant halt in federal executions since 2021.
The Trump administration previously conducted 13 federal executions during his first term, a count surpassing that of any other modern U.S. president.
