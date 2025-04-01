Tennessee's Lethal Injection Controversy: Legal Battle Over Execution Protocols

Nine death row inmates in Tennessee are legally challenging the state's newly adopted lethal injection protocol, focusing on the single-drug method using pentobarbital. This lawsuit resurrects concerns about the method's compliance with the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

The legal action follows a series of execution missteps and a botched 2022 execution, prompting an independent investigation highlighting systemic issues including inadequate drug testing. The state's last execution was conducted using electrocution in 2020.

Central to the lawsuit is the argument that pentobarbital can induce experiences akin to drowning or suffocation, potentially causing undue suffering. As a result, execution scheduling for four inmates, one as soon as May, and other related legal proceedings, face uncertainties.

