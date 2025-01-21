Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Trump's Inauguration: Renewed Ties and New Challenges

World leaders express diverse reactions as Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. President, emphasizing their expectations for continued partnerships and addressing global challenges. Leaders from the EU, Asia, and the Middle East highlight areas of cooperation and policy priorities under Trump's leadership.

Updated: 21-01-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:10 IST
On Monday, the world turned its gaze towards Washington D.C. as Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the President of the United States. Global leaders swiftly extended their congratulations, underlining the potential for enhanced bilateral ties and collaborative efforts on pressing global issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump's strong stance on leadership and peace, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the revitalization of the U.S.-Israel alliance. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aligned with Trump's commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed optimism for the future.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stressed the importance of transatlantic relations, while leaders from Asia, such as South Korea's Choi Sang-mok and Japan's Shigeru Ishiba, anticipated strengthened alliances. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, opinions were divided, with some leaders expressing hopes for stability and others wary of ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

