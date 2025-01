Trump's Sweeping Immigration Crackdown Sparks Legal Battles

President Donald Trump launched a comprehensive immigration crackdown Monday, citing illegal immigration as a national emergency. The revamped approach includes stringent border security measures, a prohibition on asylum claims, and curtailed citizenship for children born on U.S. soil.

Through these actions, Trump aims to curb what he perceives as threats to national security, involving the U.S. military in border enforcement and revitalizing his 'remain in Mexico' policy. In parallel, the Biden-era CBP One app for legal entry collapsed, leaving many migrants in disarray.

Trump has faced fierce opposition from immigrant advocates and civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, who are preparing for legal challenges. The dispute underscores the broader societal divide over immigration policies, with Trump attributing the crisis to his predecessor's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)