Rahul Gandhi's Call for Economic Justice Amidst Modi's Controversial Policies

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for its economic policies, claiming they fail to ensure fair wealth distribution and hinder real development. He highlighted issues like stagnant wages, harmful taxes, and inflation affecting the common populace, and announced a 'White T-shirt Movement' to advocate for economic justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pointed fingers at the Modi administration, accusing it of implementing economic policies that do not promote equitable growth. Emphasizing the need for a fair business environment and taxation system, Gandhi has underscored the plight of workers whose incomes have stagnated.

Expressing discontent via social media, Gandhi asserted that the share of the manufacturing sector in India's economy has plummeted to unprecedented lows, triggering employment struggles. Wrong agricultural policies have further exacerbated issues for farmers, he noted, as corporate loan waivers juxtapose rising costs for the poorer segments.

To combat these systemic challenges, Gandhi has launched the 'White T-shirt Movement' as a symbol of protest. He calls on citizens to stand against wealth inequality and social injustice during tumultuous economic times, demanding fairness and prosperity for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

