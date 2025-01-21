BJP's Fiery Attack on Kejriwal Over Ramayana Remarks Ahead of Delhi Polls

Amid the escalating political tension in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a verbal offensive against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misinterpreting the 'Ramayana' and labeling him a 'Chunavi Hindu.' Bhandari charged Kejriwal with indulging in appeasement politics alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari claimed that Kejriwal was antagonized by slogans like 'Ek hain toh safe hain' and criticized his stance on Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya. Adding fuel to the fire, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal's support for illegal Rohingya migrants and claimed he wished to allocate Delhi's lands to Waqf.

Kejriwal, countering the BJP's criticisms, likened the opposition to the 'golden deer' in the Ramayana and cautioned Vishwas Nagar's slum residents against falling into BJP's so-called traps. The accusations come as Delhi gears up for assembly elections, with allegations of religious disrespect intensifying the political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)