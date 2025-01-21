Left Menu

BJP's Fiery Attack on Kejriwal Over Ramayana Remarks Ahead of Delhi Polls

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging his 'Chunavi Hindu' face and accusing him of appeasement politics and disrespect towards Hindu beliefs. Kejriwal compared BJP to 'golden deer' in Ramayana, cautioning slum dwellers against BJP's alleged electoral motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:14 IST
BJP's Fiery Attack on Kejriwal Over Ramayana Remarks Ahead of Delhi Polls
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating political tension in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a verbal offensive against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misinterpreting the 'Ramayana' and labeling him a 'Chunavi Hindu.' Bhandari charged Kejriwal with indulging in appeasement politics alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari claimed that Kejriwal was antagonized by slogans like 'Ek hain toh safe hain' and criticized his stance on Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya. Adding fuel to the fire, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal's support for illegal Rohingya migrants and claimed he wished to allocate Delhi's lands to Waqf.

Kejriwal, countering the BJP's criticisms, likened the opposition to the 'golden deer' in the Ramayana and cautioned Vishwas Nagar's slum residents against falling into BJP's so-called traps. The accusations come as Delhi gears up for assembly elections, with allegations of religious disrespect intensifying the political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025