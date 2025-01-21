Trump Delays China's Tariffs, Signals New Trade Era

In a surprising move, Donald Trump has postponed imposing tariffs on China, indicating a potential improvement in strained U.S.-China trade relations. On his first day back at the White House, Trump avoided labeling China as a threat, suggesting openness to negotiations with the world's second-largest economy.

Moreover, Trump also delayed the ban on TikTok, a China-owned app, suggesting innovative new terms where the U.S. might take partial ownership of its American operations. This development hints at a strategic shift as Beijing and Washington aim to redefine their objectives and defend their respective interests.

Despite these overtures, underlying issues from previous trade conflicts remain as a potential impediment. Analysts interpret Trump's approach as pragmatic, aiming to engage with China effectively without rekindling hostilities rooted in ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)