Trump Delays China's Tariffs, Signals New Trade Era

Donald Trump has postponed tariffs on China, hinting at a potential thaw in U.S.-China trade relations. On his return to the White House, he paused action against China, suggesting negotiations instead. Analysts contemplate renewed engagement despite unresolved trade issues from previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:26 IST
Trump

In a surprising move, Donald Trump has postponed imposing tariffs on China, indicating a potential improvement in strained U.S.-China trade relations. On his first day back at the White House, Trump avoided labeling China as a threat, suggesting openness to negotiations with the world's second-largest economy.

Moreover, Trump also delayed the ban on TikTok, a China-owned app, suggesting innovative new terms where the U.S. might take partial ownership of its American operations. This development hints at a strategic shift as Beijing and Washington aim to redefine their objectives and defend their respective interests.

Despite these overtures, underlying issues from previous trade conflicts remain as a potential impediment. Analysts interpret Trump's approach as pragmatic, aiming to engage with China effectively without rekindling hostilities rooted in ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

