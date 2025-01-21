Congress Celebrates 100 Years of Gandhi's Presidency with Statue Unveiling in Belagavi

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi, marking 100 years since Gandhi became the party's president. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other party leaders at the ceremony.

A rally titled 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' was held to commemorate the 1924 Nava Satyagraha Baithak, chaired by Gandhi. Originally scheduled for December, the event was postponed due to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing.

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu highlighted the venue's historic significance, while Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao noted the change in plans. Karnataka Minister Santosh S Lad and MB Patil emphasized the event's role in celebrating Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and the Constitution's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)