Congress Celebrates 100 Years of Gandhi's Presidency with Statue Unveiling in Belagavi
In a significant event at Belagavi, Congress leaders gathered to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorating 100 years of his presidency. The 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally marked the centenary of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak, chaired by Gandhi in 1924 as Congress President.
- Country:
- India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi, marking 100 years since Gandhi became the party's president. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other party leaders at the ceremony.
A rally titled 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' was held to commemorate the 1924 Nava Satyagraha Baithak, chaired by Gandhi. Originally scheduled for December, the event was postponed due to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing.
Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu highlighted the venue's historic significance, while Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao noted the change in plans. Karnataka Minister Santosh S Lad and MB Patil emphasized the event's role in celebrating Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and the Constitution's values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Parties Clash Over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi
Karnataka Mourns Loss of Prolific Litterateur Na. D'Souza
Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Karnataka: ICMR.
Karnataka Government Quells Fear Over Human Metapneumovirus
India Vigilant as Human Metapneumovirus Cases Detected in Karnataka