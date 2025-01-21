UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to 'leave no stone unturned' in investigating the preventable murders of three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed event. The inquiry may prompt revisions in current terrorism legislation.

Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, recently confessed to the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. He also admitted to manufacturing ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual. Although previously referred to a counter-radicalisation scheme, actions were not pursued. Authorities dismissed any specific ideological motive, classifying the case as non-terrorist.

A subsequent public inquiry announcement has sparked nationwide unrest amid claims of intentional misinformation and concealment. Critics, including political opponents, demand accountability. Starmer, in an effort to mitigate mounting criticism, committed to uncovering any institutional failures. This inquiry will reportedly address Britain's evolving terrorism threat, characterized by disaffected individuals acting in isolation.

