Quad Summit Signals New U.S. Strategy Against China in Indo-Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to convene a significant meeting in Washington this Tuesday. Gathering foreign ministers from Australia, India, and Japan, this assembly aims to underline a collective commitment to addressing China's increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific. This meeting unfolds as President Donald Trump embarks on his second term.

The gathering, known as the 'Quad,' serves as a strategic gesture to spotlight countering Beijing as a high priority for the Trump administration. It raises prospects for an early summit among Quad leaders, according to sources involved in the planning.

Alongside Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who recently held discussions with her Indian and Japanese peers, emphasized the importance of the Quad in ensuring regional stability. The meeting also highlights Australia's focus on securing assurances about the AUKUS defense project. Meanwhile, China views the Quad as a Cold War relic.

