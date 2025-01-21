Chancellor Scholz Sees Opportunities in US-German Relations Under Trump

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed cautious optimism about the potential for robust German-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump. In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he emphasized the crucial role cooperation plays in ensuring peace and prosperity globally.

Scholz highlighted the strength of the initial talks with President Trump and their administration, suggesting a positive direction for bilateral relations. He reiterated the United States as Germany's closest ally outside Europe, stressing the importance of maintaining this alliance while advocating for Europe's greater self-reliance.

Despite these positive undertones, there remains concern in Germany, with the ambassador to Washington privately warning of potentially turbulent relations. Additionally, German companies have expressed alarm over the threat of tariffs imposed by Trump's administration, hinting at possible economic challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)