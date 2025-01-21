Left Menu

Haryana CM Slams AAP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajinder Nagar

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP for not fulfilling election promises in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, urging voters to drive the AAP out. He accused Kejriwal of prioritizing liquor stores over developmental promises and failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat Health scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:28 IST
  • India

In a fiery campaign speech, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sharply criticized the AAP, focusing on unmet electoral promises in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency. Saini lashed out at the party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, urging the electorate to reject the AAP in the upcoming elections.

Saini pointed to Kejriwal's failure to transform Delhi into a 'Paris' and accused the AAP of opening liquor shops in every lane instead of focusing on education and infrastructure. He highlighted promises of clean water and better roads as areas where AAP allegedly fell short over the past decade.

The Haryana CM also called out the AAP for not implementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, affecting the poor's access to healthcare. As Delhi approaches its assembly elections on February 5, with results due on February 8, Saini rallied support for the BJP, portraying the vote as a pivotal moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

