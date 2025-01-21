Left Menu

World Economic Forum 2025: Global Leaders Address Key Challenges

The World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos brings together global leaders, including heads of state and ministers, to address critical issues such as European competitiveness, energy transition, and military spending. The event features speeches and discussions on diplomacy, finance, and technology, with leaders from around the world participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:10 IST
World Economic Forum 2025: Global Leaders Address Key Challenges

The World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a hub for global leaders who gather to tackle pressing global issues. Notable attendees include the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Sweden, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Key discussions focus on European competitiveness, the energy transition, and military spending. Leaders such as Qatar's Prime Minister and Saudi Foreign Minister are set to address diplomacy challenges amid global disorder.

The event spans several days, with multiple high-profile speeches and panels featuring world leaders from the European Union, the Middle East, and Asia. The forum is set to play a pivotal role in global policymaking for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025