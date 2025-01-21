World Economic Forum 2025: Global Leaders Address Key Challenges

The World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a hub for global leaders who gather to tackle pressing global issues. Notable attendees include the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Sweden, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Key discussions focus on European competitiveness, the energy transition, and military spending. Leaders such as Qatar's Prime Minister and Saudi Foreign Minister are set to address diplomacy challenges amid global disorder.

The event spans several days, with multiple high-profile speeches and panels featuring world leaders from the European Union, the Middle East, and Asia. The forum is set to play a pivotal role in global policymaking for 2025.

