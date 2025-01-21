Left Menu

Saudi Foreign Minister Urges Caution to Prevent Israel-Iran Conflict

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, cautioned against a potential war between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the need to avoid such a conflict. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he noted no contribution from U.S. President Donald Trump to escalating tensions and announced his upcoming visit to Lebanon.

During a key session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, expressed significant concerns over the potential outbreak of a war between Israel and Iran. He directed attention to the necessity of preventing such a conflict, emphasizing its importance to regional stability.

In his address, Prince Faisal made it clear that he did not perceive the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as exacerbating the risk of conflict. This statement comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions and ongoing discussions about Middle Eastern diplomacy and security.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also disclosed plans for a significant diplomatic visit to Lebanon later this week. Notably, this will mark the first visit in over ten years, signifying a potential shift in Saudi-Lebanese relations and regional diplomatic efforts.

