Historic Firing: Coast Guard's First Female Leader Ousted Over DEI Concerns

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has fired Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, who made history as the first female commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. This decision was reportedly influenced by accusations that Fagan prioritized diversity issues over border security concerns.

According to Fox News, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman was responsible for dismissing her. However, requests for comments from both the White House and the Homeland Security Department have gone unanswered, casting uncertainty on the official narrative.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Trump adviser Elon Musk criticized DEI efforts in a post on X, urging a focus on border security and fiscal responsibility. The termination has sparked a national debate, especially after Fagan's groundbreaking appointment by President Joe Biden in 2021.

