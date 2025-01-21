Left Menu

U.S.-Afghan Prisoner Swap: A Diplomatic Milestone

The United States exchanged an Afghan convicted of narcoterrorism for two U.S. citizens held by the Taliban. Khan Mohammad, sentenced to life in 2008, was released alongside Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. The exchange was negotiated over years, involving both Biden and Trump administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST
U.S.-Afghan Prisoner Swap: A Diplomatic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has completed a significant prisoner swap with the Taliban, freeing an Afghan narcoterrorist in return for two American citizens. This diplomatic breakthrough was announced by authorities in Kabul on Tuesday.

Khan Mohammad, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a U.S. court in 2008 for drug smuggling and terrorism, landed in Kabul after his release. Afghan officials hailed the exchange as the result of 'long and productive' negotiations between the two nations, assisted by Qatar.

Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, the two Americans released, were confirmed by family and media reports. Corbett, who ran a non-profit in Afghanistan, was detained in 2022. The exchange, years in the making, was finalized in the final hours of Biden's administration, setting the stage for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025