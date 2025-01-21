U.S.-Afghan Prisoner Swap: A Diplomatic Milestone

The United States has completed a significant prisoner swap with the Taliban, freeing an Afghan narcoterrorist in return for two American citizens. This diplomatic breakthrough was announced by authorities in Kabul on Tuesday.

Khan Mohammad, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a U.S. court in 2008 for drug smuggling and terrorism, landed in Kabul after his release. Afghan officials hailed the exchange as the result of 'long and productive' negotiations between the two nations, assisted by Qatar.

Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, the two Americans released, were confirmed by family and media reports. Corbett, who ran a non-profit in Afghanistan, was detained in 2022. The exchange, years in the making, was finalized in the final hours of Biden's administration, setting the stage for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)