Political Stalemate: Government and PTI Talks in Jeopardy

Tensions between the government and PTI persist as the next round of negotiations remains uncertain. On Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah, a key figure in government discussions, highlighted January 28 as the new potential date for dialogue.

The main sticking point is PTI's demand for judicial commissions to investigate alleged incidents on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. So far, the government has not consented to this demand, adding strain to talks initiated in December last year.

PTI has issued a deadline for a government response by January 31. Gohar Ali Khan, representing PTI, insists on the establishment of commissions to ensure meaningful dialogue, with threats to withdraw if demands are unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)