Claudia Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's New Policies

Amid escalating tensions between Mexico and the United States, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to defend her nation's sovereignty in response to President Donald Trump's new executive orders aimed at curbing immigration.

On Tuesday, Sheinbaum addressed reporters after Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a 'cool head' as she reassured Mexicans of her commitment to protecting their interests and drawing on diplomatic dialogue. She refrained from imposing retaliatory tariffs despite Trump's suggestion of increasing duties on Mexican exports.

Sheinbaum also stressed a humanitarian focus on migrant issues and promised coordination with Washington on security, highlighting that the USMCA trade agreement won't be revisited until 2026. Her comments briefly buoyed the Mexican peso before it plummeted later in the day.

