Sikh Community Condemns AAP's Infiltrator Allegations

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday condemned Aam Aadmi Party leaders for maligning the Sikh community by linking them to infiltrators. Bittu asserted that Sikh Gurus stood against Mughal invaders, defending women's dignity and achieving martyrdom.

Bittu highlighted remarks by AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, who allegedly linked Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, sparking controversy. Jha, the outgoing Kirari MLA, faced backlash from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala after a heated TV debate.

Bittu, alongside RP Singh, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and vowed to oppose AAP leaders unless Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologize to the Sikh community. The Sikh leaders emphasized Puri's respected status and contributions to India's prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)