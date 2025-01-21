Sikh Community Condemns AAP's Infiltrator Allegations
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized AAP leaders for defaming the Sikh community by linking them with infiltrators. Bittu urged citizens to resist what he calls vote bank politics, emphasizing that Sikh Gurus fought for justice. Controversy arose over remarks by AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, involving Union Minister Hardeep Puri.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday condemned Aam Aadmi Party leaders for maligning the Sikh community by linking them to infiltrators. Bittu asserted that Sikh Gurus stood against Mughal invaders, defending women's dignity and achieving martyrdom.
Bittu highlighted remarks by AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, who allegedly linked Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, sparking controversy. Jha, the outgoing Kirari MLA, faced backlash from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala after a heated TV debate.
Bittu, alongside RP Singh, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and vowed to oppose AAP leaders unless Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologize to the Sikh community. The Sikh leaders emphasized Puri's respected status and contributions to India's prestige.
