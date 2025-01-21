Left Menu

Trump Unveils Billion-Dollar AI Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump is set to announce a hefty private sector investment for AI infrastructure in the US. Major firms like OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are collaborating under a project called Stargate. Key figures are expected at the White House for this announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is preparing to disclose a substantial private sector investment aimed at developing artificial intelligence infrastructure across the United States, CBS News revealed on Tuesday. The investment is expected to total billions of dollars, demonstrating a significant push towards establishing the nation as a leader in AI technology.

The report highlighted that leading technology firms OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are uniting in a new initiative known as Stargate. This joint venture signifies a strategic partnership to expand AI capabilities and infrastructure, signaling a new chapter in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Prominent figures, including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Oracle's Larry Ellison, are scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House later on Tuesday to discuss the ambitious project. Their collaboration is expected to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

