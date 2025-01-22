Left Menu

Trump Administration Rolls Back Biden Immigration Policies

The Trump administration has reversed Biden-era guidance that restricted immigration arrests near sensitive areas such as schools, hospitals, and churches. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinded these orders while implementing stricter immigration enforcement policies, leading to concerns among institutions and communities nationwide.

Updated: 22-01-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has rolled back Biden-era immigration guidance aimed at limiting federal arrests near sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals, and churches. Announced on Tuesday, this move seeks to repeal policies considered protective of immigrants.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman revoked the previous order on Monday, as revealed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, Huffman restricted the use of 'parole,' previously utilized by President Biden to admit migrants temporarily into the U.S. legally. President Trump issued executive orders aiming to increase deportations and strengthen immigration controls.

Institutions across the nation, such as schools and churches, have voiced concerns regarding the potential increase in immigration enforcement and deportation under this new directive. The Trump administration's policy shifts foreground a push towards rigorous enforcement of immigration laws, affecting individuals without legal status across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

