Breathing Easy: Delhi's New Air Purifier Initiative for Schools

In a bid to provide students with cleaner air, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms. The initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle the city's pollution issues through long-term reforms and policy changes.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Sood criticized previous attempts to tackle pollution, such as the Odd-Even scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustained administrative measures. The present administration aims to cover all 38,000 classrooms progressively, with tenders already floated for the initial phase.

The ministry also plans to procure mechanical road sweepers for Delhi's constituencies, financed by the environment cess. This initiative marks a shift towards more tangible efforts to improve air quality, reassuring residents of the government's dedication to pollution eradication.

