Syria's Political Shake-Up: From Insurgency to Interim Rule

In Syria, insurgents have taken over after a surprise offensive, leading to political upheaval. HTS has emerged as the de facto rulers, but a coalition of rebel factions with varying ideologies complicates governance. Talks of forming a unified national army and government are ongoing, but with challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:14 IST
  • Lebanon

A sudden insurgent offensive has dramatically altered Syria's political landscape, as groups rallied around the Islamist faction Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to take control of Damascus and beyond.

The attack, diverging from internationally-backed negotiations for a transition, saw the swift removal of President Bashar Assad and highlighted fractures in the opposition's ranks.

Officials are now grappling with how to consolidate power among disparate rebel groups, each with its own ideologies and leaders, amid ongoing efforts to form a cohesive interim government and national army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

