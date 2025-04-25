Left Menu

China's Space Station Hosts Sixth In-Orbit Crew Handover

Three Chinese astronauts boarded the space station to meet an existing trio for the sixth in-orbit crew handover. Over five days, they will perform tasks and transfer duties. Meanwhile, scientists globally gain access to analyze lunar samples from China's Chang'e-5 mission, marking a significant milestone in space collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 06:58 IST
China's Space Station Hosts Sixth In-Orbit Crew Handover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant event for China's space exploration efforts, three astronauts entered China's space station, Tiangong, early Friday. This marks the beginning of the sixth in-orbit crew handover. Welcomed by the existing crew, both teams will collaborate over five days, completing vital operational tasks.

The fresh Shenzhou-20 team, consisting of astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, follows their successful launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. Their predecessors, the Shenzhou-19 crew, are slated to return to Inner Mongolia's Dongfeng site on April 29.

Highlighting international cooperation amidst national achievements, the China National Space Administration announced the sharing of lunar samples from the Chang'e-5 mission. Researchers from several countries, including France, Germany, and the US, will study these materials, strengthening scientific collaborations across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025