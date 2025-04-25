China's Space Station Hosts Sixth In-Orbit Crew Handover

In a significant event for China's space exploration efforts, three astronauts entered China's space station, Tiangong, early Friday. This marks the beginning of the sixth in-orbit crew handover. Welcomed by the existing crew, both teams will collaborate over five days, completing vital operational tasks.

The fresh Shenzhou-20 team, consisting of astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, follows their successful launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. Their predecessors, the Shenzhou-19 crew, are slated to return to Inner Mongolia's Dongfeng site on April 29.

Highlighting international cooperation amidst national achievements, the China National Space Administration announced the sharing of lunar samples from the Chang'e-5 mission. Researchers from several countries, including France, Germany, and the US, will study these materials, strengthening scientific collaborations across borders.

