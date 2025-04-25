Left Menu

Shake-Up in U.S. Climate and Energy Policy Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration has terminated key federal employees working on global climate policy as part of a State Department reorganization. This move follows the U.S. decision to withdraw from international climate agreements, with further changes expected within the Bureau of Energy Resources impacting global energy strategies.

Updated: 25-04-2025 06:57 IST
In a significant restructuring move at the State Department, the Trump administration has terminated several federal employees responsible for U.S. global climate policy, according to sources. The changes, part of a broader reorganization, mark a shift in U.S. commitments to international climate agreements.

The Office of Global Change, crucial to U.S. representation in negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, faces uncertainty following the dismissals. This action comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement to pull out of the Paris climate agreement and challenges to decarbonization goals in global shipping sectors.

Additionally, internal documents reveal plans to integrate the Bureau of Energy Resources into the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, focusing on American energy expansion. Staff reductions are anticipated, affecting those working beyond critical minerals, as the administration redirects focus to new energy agendas.

