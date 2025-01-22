Repatriation of Indian Fishermen Highlights Cross-Border Maritime Tensions

The Indian High Commission reported a successful repatriation of 41 Indian fishermen held by the Sri Lanka Navy, who have now started their journey back home. This recent event on Wednesday underscores the ongoing maritime tensions between the neighboring countries.

Fishermen from both nations often find themselves arrested for inadvertently crossing into each other's maritime boundaries, a prevalent issue exacerbated by the fertile fishing grounds of the Palk Strait.

India and Sri Lanka continue to grapple with maritime disputes, where incidents of the Lankan Navy firing at Indian fishermen and seizing boats illustrate the delicate nature of these transnational waters.

