Europe's Call to Arms: Embrace Trump's NATO Spending Challenge
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urges Europe to heed U.S. President Donald Trump's call to boost NATO defense spending, highlighting the necessity for heightened security against threats like Russia. While Trump's 5% GDP target remains unendorsed by NATO, Tusk emphasizes Europe's responsibility to enhance its own security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a bold statement on Europe's defense strategy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a clarion call to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for increased NATO spending.
Speaking to European lawmakers, Tusk underscored the continent's responsibility to bolster its defenses amid growing threats, notably from Russia.
Although Trump's push for defense expenditure equalling 5% of GDP is unenforced, Tusk's message highlights the urgent need for Europe to secure its own future.
