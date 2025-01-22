Europe's Call to Arms: Embrace Trump's NATO Spending Challenge

In a bold statement on Europe's defense strategy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a clarion call to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for increased NATO spending.

Speaking to European lawmakers, Tusk underscored the continent's responsibility to bolster its defenses amid growing threats, notably from Russia.

Although Trump's push for defense expenditure equalling 5% of GDP is unenforced, Tusk's message highlights the urgent need for Europe to secure its own future.

(With inputs from agencies.)